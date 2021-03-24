The battle of Hampshire County took place on Sunrise Summit Wednesday evening as Capon Bridge outscored Romney in the 2nd half to claim bragging rights 39-29. The 1st half was a scrappy back-and-forth battle as the 2 teams entered intermission knotted at 14.
Ethan VanMeter led the Bobcat offense scoring 12 of his 15 points in the 2nd half to lead all scorers. Matthew Medina finished with 8 points for Capon Bridge and Carder Monroe tossed in 6. Trenton Timbrook was the top scorer for Romney finishing with 7 points while Vinny Greear and Jaeden Edwards wound up with 6 each.
Read the entire article in next Wednesday's Hampshire Review.
