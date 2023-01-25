CHARLESTON — West Virginia is getting more than $620,000 to help kids who are incarcerated and prevent others from entering the criminal justice system, two U.S. senators announced.
“It’s important that we do all we can to make sure people feel safe and support efforts that help prevent crime in the first place,” Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a press release. “This funding does just that by focusing on building that trust by helping young West Virginians stay away from crime and to help their communities.”
