Hampshire grad makes moves in the music scene
“I was obsessed with music all the time.”
Brett Fuller, a Hampshire graduate, has collaborated with Tyler Childers for a 3-part country album that has just been released.
Tyler Childers is a musician from Kentucky whose style ranges between nontraditional county, bluegrass and folk. He is best known for his “Purgatory” album from 2017 but his newest release differs from everything he has done.
“Can I Take My Dogs To Heaven?” sits #3 on Billboard’s top albums this week and #5 for top-selling vinyl albums.
With Fuller’s help (under the stage name Charlie Brown Superstar), Childers’ new album is the most eccentric and “different” Childers has released. It is divided into 3 styles: “Hallelujah,” "Jubilee” and “Joyful Noise.”
Though the entirety of the album aligns with Childers’ usual gospel/ spiritual influence, Fuller took the lead on creating his own sound for the 3rd section, “Joyful Noise”– using Childers’ songs, of course.
“I try to mold my sense around what the sound of the bands are so it’s more uniform (and) even,” Fuller said.
Fuller’s versions of the 8-song set list carries a funky groove with “Old Country Church“ that turntables to more hazy, dream-like feelings like “Two Coats”.
“It was a fun challenge, but it was a challenge,” Fuller said.
Fuller laughed recalling making music while lying in bed, sick with Covid, “We had nothing but time.”
Fuller and Childers weren’t strangers before the collaboration.
“I have been a regular mainstay in the Huntington music scene for a long time, I have been a DJ there forever,” Fuller said.
Fuller and Childers have known each other since 2013. They crossed paths when Childers performed during open mics at the Loud (formerly known as V Club), where Fuller was a resident DJ. While working together and becoming friends, Childers conceptualized the idea for an album with Fullers’ samples/remixes in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2 years ago that ideas turned to plans and a final product.
“I got a message from him and his manager,” explained Fuller, “Basically the only thing he had been listening to were these sets that I released online.”
The pandemic threw some restrictions on the way the guys recorded. Childers sent Fuller demos and “stems” of songs the band worked on. Fuller would then play around with it from home, and they would polish the sounds back at a studio in Huntington, finishing the recording in New York City.
“It was challenging — the whole idea of taking a country/gospel inspired record and trying to twist it,” Fullers recalled.
Fullers recently played the after party for Childers’ new album, whose bands performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colo., where Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross and several other notable musicians have graced their presence.
Currently, everyone who worked on the album awaits more press… and maybe even more opportunities.
Fullers’ excited energy is only natural, as he flew to Nashville this week to talk with Apple music. Though he is currently limited in what he can share, his excitement can definitely be described as “joyful noise.”
New horizons will inevitably open for Fuller, but he still finds comfort in coming back home to Hampshire.
He’s grateful for his parents’ vinyl collection, his parent’s purchase of music magazines and his father’s earlier influence as a garage-rock band member.
“I’d be reading about music while listening to music,” Fuller laughed.
He spent last week in Romney with his family, and even attended the HHS Homecoming game this past weekend before flying out to Nashville and landing back home to Huntington.
“Romney is my home, though,” Fuller smiled.
Visit charliebrownsuperstar.com to support Fuller and listen to his full discography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.