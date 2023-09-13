ROMNEY — “There’s got to be something that’s more of a challenge.”
That’s what Romney’s Steve and Dee Dee Rinker thought after the last time the duo embarked on their annual coast-to-coast antique motorcycle race.
They’ve completed the Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast race five times and were looking for something more – and this summer, that journey took them to the northern coast of Alaska.
That is, the northernmost tip of North America.
“We’ve always done the Cannonball…we’ve been very successful with that,” Steve said.
The pair set their sights on Prudhoe Bay, a remote town 250 miles north of the Arctic Circle.
“I thought, ‘Heck, that’s a long way away,’” Steve laughed.
That’s an understatement; the two left from Romney on July 12 and returned on Sept. 3 – a whopping 54-day journey, traveling 12,843 miles total.
Alaska, known as “the last frontier,” is a bucket list destination for many, but most consider taking a cruise or a tourist trip, flying into the vast state by airplane.
“Most people wouldn’t take that trip in a brand-new car,” Steve pointed out.
He took the trip on a 1939 Indian Chief cycle – a far cry from “brand-new.” Dee Dee drove a 2019 Indian Scout, and their third compatriot, Joe Gimple, a Cannonball veteran from Daytona Beach, Fla., drove a 1939 Indian replication.
On a map, Prudhoe Bay is just north of Deadhorse Airport, at the very end of Dalton Highway – or, as Dee Dee called it, “trucker highway.”
Dalton Highway snakes north from about central Alaska, across the Yukon River and through the Atigun Pass – about 500 miles.
Out of those 500 miles, only about 70 miles are actually paved. The rest are long stretches of dirt, mud and gravel.
It’s a tough ride, the couple admitted.
“After 500 miles on a gravel road, you need a break,” Steve said.
As if the highway’s unpaved roads weren’t challenging enough, the group also went toe to toe with “eel snot”: a mix of calcium chloride spread on the road to keep conditions clear and the dust down for the truckers who primarily use the route.
Dee Dee, who is more of a “beginner” on her motorcycle, was slipping all over the place for a stretch, almost washing out twice.
“I kept telling her, ‘When in doubt, throttle it out,’” Steve said, chuckling.
It’s rough road through Alaska, but the scenery throughout the whole trip was breathtaking, Dee Dee said, and snapped pictures when she could to document the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Driving from Romney to the northern coast of Alaska took them through a variety of diverse, beautiful and wild landscapes. Some stretches of road through Canada and Alaska were nearly untouched by humans.
“It’s very, very remote,” Dee Dee said. “Hundreds of miles of nothing. We think we’re rural here – we are not.”
The Rinkers got to see a grizzly bear, countless black bears, elk, caribou, moose and even some porcupines.
“For every picture you took, you could have taken a whole lot more,” Steve said, adding that if the trio of riders stopped at every picturesque spot in the trip, they’d have never gotten home.
It’s very possible that no one has ever done that trip on an 80-year-old motorcycle, Steve said. They only ran into a few bike-related challenges; the rear spark plug blew out of Steve’s motor, prompting a homemade repair.
Then, metal shavings in his bike’s cylinder forced them to redo the cylinder and replace the piston in Deadwood, S.D.
Gas presented a challenge as well – but the Rinkers made it work, even though Steve’s right-hand reserve gas tank broke.
For a round trip totaling over 12,000 miles, that’s not too shabby.
The trip’s endpoint was a frigid few days at the Aurora Hotel in Prudhoe Bay, and then the trio headed back down Dalton Highway to their home in the hills of West Virginia.
Steve was candid about the return trip.
“The ride home was horrible,” he said. “On the way there, we were full of excitement, adrenaline…the last day had to be the longest day.”
They don’t plan on making the trip again; once was enough. But they were looking for a challenge, and they succeeded in finding one.
“The biggest thing was the challenge to do it,” Steve added. “We just got lucky enough to pull it off.”
