DEAN YOUNG
1966-2021
Banker’s sudden death rocks community
“Without Dean, the bank would never have made that project possible,” his predecessor at The Bank of Romney, Lawrence Foley, said Monday afternoon.
That field project will be but a part of the legacy of Dean Young, the 55-year-old bank president who died unexpectedly early Saturday morning.
“We all lost a friend and a leader,” said attorney Will Keaton, chairman of the bank’s board of directors. “He’ll be fondly remembered and sorely missed.”
Dean Young was wooed to join The Bank of Romney more than 20 years ago, but he was a familiar face to Foley and the bank’s leadership before then. Young led the team of accountants that audited The Bank of Romney’s books annually.
“He was very, very easy to work with naturally,” Foley said.
Colleagues agree.
“I am very thankful for Dean’s impact on my life and our great community,” said Michael Cheshire, who worked with him at the bank, calling Young “a man of integrity, heart, charity and great wisdom.”
Kathy Patterson met young at the accounting firm Yount Hyde and Barbour when they were hired there in 1988.
“He was the same kind and caring man then that you all knew him to be now,” she said. “To me that says his character was rock solid.”
Keaton called Young “the perfect fit” to take over when Foley retired in the spring of 2019.
And in his new position, one of Young’s 1st big, bold acts was to take the idea of Hampshire High’s Athletic Director Trey Stewart to find the roughly $1.5 million needed to install artificial turf and a rubberized track at Rannells Field.
“Dean had ideas how to make it happen from the bank’s side,” Foley noted. The Bank of Romney pledged a little over half the costs to be paid over 15 years.
Once the bank’s board was sold on the idea, Foley said, “Then Dean said we need to get the community involved.”
The bank created an innovative plan for donors to make automatic deposits into the turf fund. The plan brought in the needed donations to allow the project to go forward last year.
Innovative thinking was a hallmark of Young’s management, Foley said.
“He was always thinking, thinking, thinking, thinking,” Foley said. “He came up with ideas for the bank to get involved with.”
He reached into the community as a member of Rotary and involving the bank with groups like Scout Troop 32.
On a personal level, his family — wife Shirlene, son Mason and daughter Brenna — baked cookies at Christmas to give to their neighbors.
“He was a family oriented guy,” Foley said.
Professionally, he became president of the Community Bankers of West Virginia, traveling the state for the organization. He was returning from one of those trips when he fell ill Friday night.
“Kind, smart, considerate,” Keaton summed up. “Couldn’t have drawn one up any better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.