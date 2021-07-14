The 4th of July has just passed and is surprising how many don’t truly understand what it stands for. But I think what grieves me the most is the lack of respect for our flag.
I saw a video the other day where a young boy bike riding with his mother stopped and pulled up a flag in someone’s yard and threw it to the ground — as the mother sat there and watched him.
You have to wonder what he is being taught at home and our schools about the lives of the founding fathers and the men and women who gave their lives to have a free America.
Or whether they even know who Betsy Ross, who sewed the “first flag,” was. Or Capt. William Diver, who coined the term “Old Glory.” Or Mary Pickersgill, who sewed the “Star Spangled Banner” that flew over Fort McHenry and was credited for inspiring Francis Scott Key to pen what is our national anthem.
I dare say this young man and his peers are not being taught the history of this great nation.
I’m also disappointed, but not surprised, that the BLM organization is intolerant of those of us who see the American flag differently than they do. A quote from BLM on the 4th: “When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag, we know that the person flying it lives in a different American than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”
I guess what I’m really disappointed in is those who accuse me of these ridiculous comments don’t even know me, have never met me. Yet they choose to lump me into a group they would call racist without cause.
They choose to call anyone who would stand for the presentation of the American Flag or the National Anthem a racist.
A socialist minister in 1892 wrote, “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” It has since been revised twice, the last being because of a Communist threat at the time, and it now reads as follows: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I agree America has been slow to change, yet with the advent of Dr. Martin Luther King, whose speech I remember hearing live…well on TV … was eye-opening for a 12-year-old boy who knew no prejudice. America has and continues to change for the better.
I grew up seeing America as a nation of diversity, a nation whose beginnings saw Europeans come to America for a better life. I grew up in a small town of 66,000 people whose demographics hasn’t changed much. We all — blacks, whites, Asians — played football, ran track, played lacrosse and baseball on same teams.
We all sang in that same choir and ate in the same restaurants, shopped in the same grocery stores. We did not see each other as black or white or Asian, we were Americans and friends.
We all grew up believing what the Pledge of Allegiance and our flag stood for “one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
God bless America. o
