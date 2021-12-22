CHARLESTON — DMV is reminding drivers and vehicle owners that online services are available 24/7 over the holiday weekends.
Online services include license and registration renewal, paying reinstatement fees, checking driver’s license status, changing addresses and applying for duplicates.
Additionally, all regional offices, except the Fairmont Exam Center, have a dropbox for transactions like titling, registration renewals and dealer work. Work left in any dropbox location will be processed the following week. DMV also has several kiosks around the state in Kroger and Sheetz locations that are available when the stores are open.
All DMV regional offices and DMV’s headquarters will be closed for in-person transactions beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and reopening on Monday, Dec. 27. Offices will close again at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 3.
