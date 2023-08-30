A potential Snapchat threat involving a sword and Hampshire High School has been resolved, reported the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office this afternoon.
The FBI notified the Sheriff's Office task force this morning of a possible threat made towards Hampshire High School via a student's Snapchat account. The taskforce then notified HHS PRO officer Sgt. Joshua Kesner, who then, with the help of school administrators, removed the student both from class and the campus grounds.
The reported threat involved a sword, Sheriff Nathan Sions said in a press release today. Kesner obtained a search warrant for the residence of the student suspect and recovered a sword.
Since the subject is a juvenile, there is no further information to release at this time, Sions said. The school board will handle any disciplinary action against the student, and Kesner will file a juvenile petition against the suspect.
"As stated many times, the safety of our schools is paramount," Sions said. "If anyone sees or hears of any potential threat towards any of our schools, notify law enforcement immediately."
