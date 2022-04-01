A Grant County sheriff's deputy has been shot and the man who apparently shot him is dead, the West Virginia State Police are reporting.
The State Police did not identify the deputy, saying he had been taken to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg where he was in stable condition at 4 p.m.
Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville was dead at the scene of the shooting, the State Police said.
Any shooting involving a police officer in West Virginia is investigated by the State Police, in this case the Moorefield Detachment. The State Police said no other information will be forthcoming in the ongoing investigation.
