AUGUSTA – Site prep is reaching its final stages for Windy Ridge Elementary – and school construction is next.
“Callas (contractors) moved in today,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione about the Augusta site, adding that the group was planning to start digging footers this week, and maybe even get to the concrete-pouring stage by the end of the week.
“Maybe even as early as Monday, they’ll start laying blocks,” Pancione added.
The gym floor at Capon Bridge is also nearing completion – the accent color for the new floor was originally going to be purple, but the purple flooring didn’t come close to matching the bleachers or the mats along the wall.
The school board members were calling it “Barney purple” at Monday night’s meeting.
“Barney purple doesn’t cut it for the new schools,” Pancione said. They’re going with a color called “gray maple” instead, a gray, wood-look material that’s being shipped this week and should arrive on the east side of the county by the end of the week.
Also at Monday night’s board meeting, president Ed Morgan emphasized the need for another work session in the near future, to further tackle discipline issues in the county schools.
“I think we started in the right direction at the first work session,” he said, adding that he had taken a look at state policy that described a possible committee that a board could put together including school personnel, representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, DHHR, and a whole slew of other county organizations.
“It might behoove us to go ahead and establish that,” Morgan suggested. “Let’s keep that ball rolling, maybe look into that…we got to get ahead of this.”
Morgan also brought up concerns from the public about the “lackluster” grab-and-go at the high school lately, and noted that representatives from The River House had requested to be on the school board agenda for the March 20 meeting at Capon Bridge Elementary. They’re interested in showing the school board some of the opportunities they offer for kids and also explain some of their programs, Morgan said.
Board vice president Matthew Trimble also reported that he’s seen folks onsite at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property removing materials and preparing for demolition.
“Slow steps are steps,” Morgan said.
