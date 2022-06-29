ROMNEY — The school board swore in 2 new members Monday night: Corena Mongold and Kim Poland, and welcomed back current board vice-president Ed Morgan.
Monday’s meeting marked the end of Debbie Champ and Dee Dee Rinker’s terms, as secretary Shirley O’Dell swore in the 3 elected board members shortly after it began.
The mood was optimistic in the transfer of duties, as Champ read aloud the board’s annual evaluation of Superintendent Jeff Pancione, and the board members reflected on their time together over the last few years.
“Superintendent Pancione continues to be an effective leader as we begin construction of our new schools, and the board looks forward to his continued leadership,” read Champ.
The board also completed a new style of self-assessment, a process that was “clunky and interesting,” said Champ.
They emphasized the strong need of togetherness: “While not always in agreement on every topic, we openly discuss options and carry forward with decisions without maintaining a dissention that negatively impacts the ability to work together,” Champ said.
Board members chuckled about their years together, highlighting the fact that the 5 of them actually like each other – when attending events in Charleston, Champ recalled, some board members in other counties don’t even sit with each other.
The board’s self-assessment serves as a compass and reminder to the new and current members of the purpose in serving as a board member.
“We are here for the betterment of the kids,” Pancione affirmed.
Though spirits were high Monday night, reality was not left out of discussion.
“The county is often hindered due to lack of funding,” explained Champ, and sometimes “decisions are made on a budget versus educational success.” The board also noted that the extensive state code often affects the board’s decisions about what is best for the children and their education.
“We are a cohesive unit,” Pancione said proudly. “We’re here for the betterment of the kids.”
