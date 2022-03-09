Congressman David McKinley was in Romney March 1.
He held a roundtable with community leaders — from the schools, county government and both towns — to hear what they wanted out of Washington.
We from the Review weren’t invited, but I wasn’t that bothered. It gave the local participants a chance to talk candidly with the congressman, knowing what they said wouldn’t appear in print.
Yeah, I know. It pains me on one level to think that our elected and top appointed leaders would sing one tune in private that they wouldn’t whistle in public, but I’m a realist.
Besides, McKinley gave me a recap afterward when he and his wife, Mary, stopped by the Review office for a chat.
I know he would have loved a full-blown news story about his visit in last week’s Review, but with our biggest news story in years — the WVSDB fire — on our hands, that wasn’t in the cards.
He’ll have to settle for this. You tell me at the end if you think he’ll be happy.
McKinley isn’t our representative in D.C., but he wants to be.
Alex Mooney represents the 2nd District in the House of Representatives, but reapportionment dictated by the 2020 census has reduced West Virginia’s delegation from 3 to 2, putting Mooney and McKinley in the same district. (Carol Miller gets the other district all to herself.)
And yes, they’re all 3 Republicans, meaning voters will make a choice of McKinley or Mooney (I listed them alphabetically for anyone looking to pick this sentence apart for political favoritism) in the May primary.
Here’s my takeaways on meeting the McKinleys for the 1st time.
He’s a likable guy, but like most politicians he’s a lot more inclined to talk than to listen.
Mary McKinley is quiet (hey, it was his show), but her face is wonderfully expressive.
Congressman McKinley pitched 2 main points.
First is that he gets things done. The engineer from Wheeling is rated by somebody’s measure the 36th most effective member of the House (out of 435), meaning he gets bills passed.
Enough of them that he’s been in the Oval Office 24 times for bill signings. And he claims sponsorship of more than 100 amendments to other bills.
“At the same time,” he said, “I don’t compromise on my principles.”
Frankly, I like that a whole lot more than somebody who jumps up and says no to everything on the table or relishes in eating pizza where he’s not invited.
(OK, there’s political favoritism there.)
And the 2nd point McKinley drove home was that he’ll be a presence for us, not just in D.C., but here as well.
Sure, he was in Romney because it’s about 2 months until the election and even I can recognize a campaign trip when I see one. He made a similar stop in Moorefield about a month before, and they called him on it.
“Are you really going to come to the rural areas of West Virginia?” they asked. “How many times have you been in Grant and Mineral?” (Those 2 counties have been part of McKinley’s district for the last 10 years.)
By way of reply, McKinley called his office and his staff texted back: 153 times.
That’s 6 or 8 times a year to each county.
How often have you seen Alex Mooney in Hampshire? I’m going to be he hasn’t been here 6 or 8 times in the entire 8 years he has served as our representative.
Aside: We get even less attention from Charleston. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been here 4 or 5 times, some of the other statewide officeholders on campaign swings, and Gov. Justice, as I am fond of pointing out, has never stopped here although he has passed through at least once or twice.
The Republican primary has a few other candidates along with McKinley and Mooney, but none that will make much of a dent in the vote. Two Democrats are running too, but the winner in that primary will be nothing more than a sacrificial lamb in November. The real race is between McKinley and Mooney.
Having talked to just 1 of them, I think we could do worse than elect David McKinley. If Mooney shows up for a visit, I’ll give you an update after he and I talk.o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.