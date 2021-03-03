Feb. 23: Martha Ann Crock, 32, of Romney was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.
Feb. 25: Chad Newton Jarvis, 44, of Augusta was arrested on warrants through the West Virginia Staet Police of Romney for Obstructing a law enforcement officer and fleeing in a vehicle.
Feb. 26: Amanda Louise Morris, 29, of Paw Paw was arrested for a Bond Violation.
Feb. 26: Phillip Laucke Yates, 26, of Louisa was arrested for Possession with Intent.
Feb. 22-28
Warrant/process service: 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.