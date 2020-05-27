HHS grad promotes body positivity with national title
Hampshire High School grad Jessi Edwards (class of ’04) is a busy woman: she was just crowned Miss U.S. Plus World, she’s a yoga instructor, an artist and creator and director of a special needs pageant program, as well as a body-acceptance activist.
Oh, and a mother of 3 girls.
Before she was crowned Miss U.S. Plus World, Edwards was no stranger to the pageant circuit. When she was 17, she even competed in the Miss Hampshire County pageant. Now, she said, her oldest daughter Jayden is competing in pageants herself, and encouraged Edwards to get back into the game.
“I’m 34 now and I have 3 kids, and I’ve gained weight with each kid,” Edwards explained. “I thought winning or competing in a pageant is just not something in the cards for me anymore because I’m big and pageant queens are small.”
Well, Winchester-based Edwards represented Virginia so well that she won the title.
Edwards said that 13-year-old Jayden started competing in bigger pageants and, at the time 3 years ago, Edwards didn’t think she was ready to reenter the pageant world herself. Two out of the 3 of her daughters (Jayden and her 6-year-old youngest Joanna) both compete, and Edwards said she wanted to support them.
“At the time, I thought, well, maybe if I lose weight, or maybe ‘this’ or maybe ‘that’ and I just can’t do it right now,” Edwards said. “I realized I was saying all of these negative things about myself to my kids, who I’m trying to teach to build their self esteem and love themselves, and to not be doing that myself, I thought, ‘I’m the biggest hypocrite ever.’”
The Miss Plus World pageant aims to showcase diversity, and Edwards said that she fell in love with the program because its mission is about empowerment and embracing that diversity. The Miss U.S. Plus World pageant was adjusted to restrictions from COVID-19, requiring participants to send in introduction videos, videos answering what would be on-stage questions and an out-fit-of-choice video.
Her platform in the pageant was the Dove Self Esteem Project, a larger, global organization that creates programs and provides materials for body-image workshops like the ones Edwards held before COVID-19 cancellations ran rampant.
“These workshops highlight the reality of social media,” Edwards explained. “One of the things I’m trying to do is to show these girls nationwide that what’s in the media is so completely distorted.”
One of the elements these workshops focus on is the falsehood of Photoshop, because the editing and sharing of photos on social media make it difficult for young people to see real people with their real bodies.
“I’m using this platform and this national title to reach out to girls and to show them that this isn’t real. You’re not even trying to look like something real,” she said. “I’ve completely stopped Photoshopping all of my images. I still wear makeup, but I’m very honest and open about it.”
These workshops touch on primarily social media and how to overcome bullying, and when it comes to bullying, Edwards draws on her own experiences.
“I try to use what I’ve been through to relate to these kids,” Edwards noted. “When I talk about bullying, I know what it’s like. I want the girls that I reach out to to know that I do genuinely relate.”
Edwards said that once Hampshire County is a little more open to the public and some of the COVID-19 concerns soften, she’d love to offer a workshop in the area, maybe at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney, a library that, since she grew up in Augusta in a house with no Internet, she said she is extremely familiar with.
“I know that as someone who grew up in a rural area and especially now, turning to social media as an outlet because in all honesty there isn’t much to do around here, I know what they’re exposed to,” Edwards pointed out. “I see it in my own kids. I want to be able to be there for them.”
Along with conducting these workshops, Edwards has also created the Miss Abilities Organization, which creates accessible pageants and community service opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
“My oldest daughter has autism, and she wants to be the first Miss USA with autism,” Edwards said. “She inspired me 5 years ago to create Miss Abilities Organization.”
Right now, Jayden is also a national title holder the same as her mother. “She’s excited because we are both national queens at the same time,” Edwards added with a laugh.
At Winchester Parks and Rec, Edwards teaches Curvy Yoga, a yoga class that focuses on body positivity.
“People think in order to do yoga, in order to do pageants, in order to make a difference, you have to be this thin, beautiful, radiant goddess,” Edwards said. “The truth is, you can be a plus-sized goddess. You can be tall, short, fat or thin, and that’s whether I’m wearing a crown and sash, teaching my yoga class or running Miss Abilities Organization. My goal and my mission is to help people love themselves and just realize how truly amazing they are.”
