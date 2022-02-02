ROMNEY — Jersey Mountain, the U.S. 50 corridor and Route 29 North are immediate targets for expanding broadband service in Hampshire County, the Development Authority heard at its Jan. 26 meeting.
The Board received an update from county broadband coordinator Aaron Cox, who presented a map of expansion plans that could not be made public because it was proprietary information.
“We’re looking at projects 5 years down the road,” he said, and considering sources for funding them, though he said changes had been made in areas the state targets for development when plans were revealed prematurely.
Cox reported meeting the night before on expanding the county system across the U.S. 50 corridor from the Romney Middle School to the Route 29 split, and then up 29 North.
The next phase will run from Hampshire Memorial Hospital to the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road. The 911 Center will serve as a distribution point for that area, and the county is looking for another distribution point in Augusta.
Cox reported the Hardynet expansion from Wardensville to Capon Bridge has brought in 65 new customers, some of them businesses.
He noted the plan is to build redundancy into the system, offering ways to route traffic around interruptions in service like one caused by squirrels chewing holes in the fiber optic cable.
They have been dealing with supply problems. HardyNet has been informed that one of their shipments ordered 6 months ago fell into the ocean off a container ship and must be reordered.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that Romney Business Park tenants had talked with Atlantic Broadband, but found they would be charged 3 times what they were paying for service from Frontier.
Board Chairman Greg Bohrer noted that HardyNet offered better deals because they are “not in it to make money, but to provide a public service.”
In other business, the board voted to proceed with plans to create a business incubator in the Romney Business Park.
County Commissioner Dave Cannon offered to see if he could get more answers from the County Commission on the Slanesville water system extension that would supply the planned new elementary school, with Bohrer pointing out that the Board of Education should get in touch, noting that this was “not the sole responsibility of the County Commission.”
Johnson reported Green Spring activist Belinda Kiser has been working on organizing a nonprofit to locate a general store in Green Spring and to work with the owner of the Oldtown Toll Bridge, the state of Maryland and the community on the other side of the river to “reinvent” the 2 river communities as a tourism area.
Marketing Committee Chair Rebecca Hott reported the agency had received 166 hits in 3 and a half weeks on properties advertised through their new contract with Loopnet, an online marketplace for commercial properties. o
