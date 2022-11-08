Voting

The unofficial results started rolling in a little later than usual over at the Hampshire County Courthouse Tuesday night due to technical difficulties counting 82 absentee ballots.

With 25 out of 25 precincts reporting, here are Hampshire County's unofficial general election results so far:

State Senate: 15th Senatorial District

Charles S. Trump IV – 4,699 votes

Robin Mills – 1,234 votes

House of Delegates – 88th District

Rick Hillenbrand –1,771 votes

House of Delegates – 89th District

Darren Thorne – 3,079 votes

Rob Wolford – 1,019 votes

County Commission

Brian Eglinger – 4,391 votes

Terry Craver – 1,673 votes

WV Proposed Amendments

Amendment 1 (Clarification of the Judiciary's Role in Impeachment Proceedings) – 48.20% for, 51.80% against

Amendment 2 (Property Tax Modernization) – 44.83% for, 55.17% against

Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations) – 49.10% for, 50.90% against

Amendment 4 (Education Accountability) – 55.08% for, 44.92% against

