The unofficial results started rolling in a little later than usual over at the Hampshire County Courthouse Tuesday night due to technical difficulties counting 82 absentee ballots.
With 25 out of 25 precincts reporting, here are Hampshire County's unofficial general election results so far:
State Senate: 15th Senatorial District
Charles S. Trump IV – 4,699 votes
Robin Mills – 1,234 votes
House of Delegates – 88th District
Rick Hillenbrand –1,771 votes
House of Delegates – 89th District
Darren Thorne – 3,079 votes
Rob Wolford – 1,019 votes
County Commission
Brian Eglinger – 4,391 votes
Terry Craver – 1,673 votes
WV Proposed Amendments
Amendment 1 (Clarification of the Judiciary's Role in Impeachment Proceedings) – 48.20% for, 51.80% against
Amendment 2 (Property Tax Modernization) – 44.83% for, 55.17% against
Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations) – 49.10% for, 50.90% against
Amendment 4 (Education Accountability) – 55.08% for, 44.92% against
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.