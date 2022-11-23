With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching at the speed of light, it’s easy to head to Amazon for easy and convenient gift shopping while overlooking the small businesses that shape Hampshire County into a more prosperous place.

But communities don’t thrive without these small businesses, and with shipping complications, inflation and more, it has never been more vital to shop locally. This weekend boasts the annual “Small Business Saturday,” a perfect opportunity to look within Hampshire’s borders for your shopping needs this holiday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.