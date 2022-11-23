With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching at the speed of light, it’s easy to head to Amazon for easy and convenient gift shopping while overlooking the small businesses that shape Hampshire County into a more prosperous place.
But communities don’t thrive without these small businesses, and with shipping complications, inflation and more, it has never been more vital to shop locally. This weekend boasts the annual “Small Business Saturday,” a perfect opportunity to look within Hampshire’s borders for your shopping needs this holiday.
Economic Tracker, a Harvard University based team of researchers and policy analysts, said that as of Feb. 6, 2022, the number of small businesses open increased by 2.6% in West Virginia compared to Jan. 2020. The food and accommodation industries still see a rough struggle statewide, leaving a 30% decrease as of February 6, 2022 compared to January 2022.
Hampshire County, however, sees a rebuttal from the statewide statistic with a growth in small shops and restaurants that invite folks that are local and folks that might just be in town for a weekend to see what the county has to offer.
Places like the Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge – whose burger has won WV Living’s “Best Burger” for the 4th year in a row – have helped put the county on the list of places to visit, along with Hanging Rocks Ice Cream in Romney, which opened in 2019, and the Inside Scoop in Slanesville, which opened in 2021.
Romney is even eyeing a cafe opening on Main Street in the coming months.
The newest addition in the county serves up tasty options for health-conscious foodies. Spring Valley Cafe in Springfield opened in the summer of this year and is ran by Marcia Jones, who is a family nurse practitioner by week and a restaurant operator by weekend.
Spring Valley Café is closed this Thursday and Friday, but they also sell t-shirts, home decor and various other items for gift giving this holiday season.
The small-business landscape in the county is a varied one – it’s not just boutiques, markets or restaurants. The county also houses second-hand appliance stores like Romney’s Wholesale Outlet, and Dewey’s in Augusta, which also works as a repair shop.
“We are dealing with an elderly crowd in our community,” Lisa Dewey said of her usual clientele, who may either not have the funds to buy a new appliance or may want to reduce their waste by buying a used – or fixing their current appliance.
The folks at Dewey’s recognize the importance of small businesses.
“Even us as a business, we try to do our shopping locally, supporting our small businesses in our community. The communities don’t survive (without them), to be honest with you,” Lisa said.
Places like The River House and Bent River Trading Company in Capon Bridge, Hampshire County Marketplace & Co-Op in Romney and Farmhouse Studio in Slanesville work to compile the best of locally made artisan gems that make Christmas shopping a fun adventure – and nudge shoppers to support Hampshire-based artists and creators.
And of course, who can forget Romney’s holiday shopping mainstay boutiques, Anderson’s Corner, The White House on Main and the Country Store on Main?
The county is filled with an abundant and wide range of small business; support your community by shopping locally this weekend.
