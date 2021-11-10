ROMNEY — A school bus driver was cleared of unlawfully restraining a student on his bus last year, bringing repercussions from the incident nearly to an end.
Joseph Mauler remains on unpaid administrative leave from Hampshire County Schools after administrators determined that he had violated policy regarding interaction with students. The school board meets again next Monday to possibly reconsider his employment status.
But a magistrate court jury quickly acquitted him of a misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint in a 1-day trial last Thursday. And months earlier Mauler was cleared of any abuse charges after an investigation by Child Protective Services.
“I was not able to make a substantiation of sexual abuse,” testified Tracy Hamilton of DHHR’s Institutional Investigative Unit.
Hamilton was 1 of 7 witnesses Prosecutor Rebecca Miller called to the stand Thursday morning to make a case that Mauler unlawfully restrained a senior as she boarded the bus on Sept. 25, 2020.
The girl said Mauler reached out as she boarded the bus in Augusta, held her butt, then slid his hand down her leg. After a brief conversation, she took a seat for the ride to Hampshire High School. Once at school, she went to class, intending, she said, to report the case at lunch.
However, the interaction caught the attention of 3 younger female schoolmates, enough that they immediately reported it to Principal Mike Dufrene, who in turn referred it to Lt. Jamie Carter, then the police resource officer at the school.
“It would have made me uncomfortable,” one of them testified Thursday.
“We talked about what went on and thought it wasn’t right,” a 2nd girl said on the witness stand.
They did not know the senior’s name, but described her enough that Carter could identify her from security video and called her in.
None of the girls are being named to protect the privacy of juveniles.
Mauler, who has driven for Hampshire County for nearly a decade, was brought in later that day to meet with Transportation Supervisor J.W. See and Superintendent Jeff Pancione, who put him on leave and barred him from school property during the investigation.
The school board voted on Nov. 30, 2020, to suspend him without pay beginning Dec. 1.
A misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint was filed. Carter talked with Mauler on the phone the day the charge was brought and a tape of the conversation was played for the jury.
Unlawful restraint means an individual used force, equipment or intimidation to gain control over another person, although not to gain advantage.
The prosecution charged that placing his arm across the aisle and blocking her from going to her seat created unlawful restraint.
But the 66-year-old Mauler and his attorney, Lawrence Sherman, argued that while he put his arm across the aisle to initially stop her and he may have touched her, the bus door was open and she could have left at any point.
In addition, Sherman noted, the same state law that defines unlawful restraint also specifically includes language about schoolteachers and bus drivers, mandating they maintain control of students in their care.
Moreover, Mauler claimed when he took the stand as the last of 3 defense witnesses, the charges arose only after his conversation with the girl when he said he told her he was returning to HHS later that day to ask the school to suspend her from the bus.
It was apparently an unusual step for Mauler to take a bus discipline issue that far.
“I haven’t wrote up a kid in years because I handle it,” Mauler told Carter in the tape played for the jury.
He said he had written the girl up 3 times in the daily bus log over the 10 days or so the buses had been running. School began after Labor Day in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In her testimony that opened the trial, the student said she had never been in trouble on the bus, always wearing her mask and socially distancing.
Neither the prosecution nor defense produced the bus log. Mauler said he left it on the bus and was prohibited from entering school property to retrieve it.
Video of the interaction was also missing. All Hampshire County buses are equipped with video cameras and recording devices, but Mauler’s bus was one of the county’s oldest, using VHS tape. When the box was unlocked at the bus garage, See testified, no tape was in the recorder.
School Personnel Director Pam Slocum testified that Mauler violated school policy when he touched a student and that he did not follow procedures to the letter in handling discipline with riders. Principals are in charge of student discipline, whether within the confines of their building or on buses.
In his testimony, See — who was a bus driver before he became transportation supervisor in April 2020 — noted “a lot of interactions are not principal-worthy.”
Mauler called another bus driver, Georgia Whitacre, and former transportation supervisor Calvin Davis to give credence to his conduct as a bus driver.
When Magistrate John Rohrbaugh handed the case over to the 6-person jury, the panel needed just 20 minutes to reach its not-guilty verdict on the sole count. o
