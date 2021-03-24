West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia high schools will no longer use a color-coded map to determine if in-person learning is permitted. Unless a significant outbreak of Covid cases is reported, all high schools will resume full-time in-person instruction.
"We are going to stop using our color code system for high schools in West Virginia," said Justice. "I thank all those who helped implement this plan."
