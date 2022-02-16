Covid-related deaths topped 6,000 in West Virginia this week and 900,000 across the U.S. this month, but the lethal effects of the virus are spotty in this region.
Hampshire County’s Health Department has reported 66 residents have died from the disease since the 1st case in April 2020 and the end of January.
But in neighboring Mineral County, 149 deaths have been reported. Accounting for population differences, about twice as many people have died from the disease in Mineral as in Hampshire.
“Mineral has been high all along,” Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins noted. “They have bigger nursing home settings, but that doesn’t account for all of it.”
Of the counties bordering Hampshire, only Frederick County, Va., has a lower death rate, but it also has the highest vaccination rate of any of the 7 counties — Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy, Grant and Mineral in West Virginia and Allegany in Maryland.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday called the 6,000 deaths the reality of the situation.
“It’s just a sad, sad situation,” Justice said. “It really rips my heart out. I just hate it.”
While death tolls climb, so do vaccination rates as active cases head in the opposite direction.
Hampshire reported 12 new cases Monday and 29 active, the lowest total in months. Justice noted that hospitalizations had dropped 20% since they peaked on Feb. 2.
Hampshire County was yellow status on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday amid a sea of gold and yellow counties. None were red and only 5 were orange.
Friday’s snapshot showed that 5,889 positive tests have been reported in Hampshire County over the course of the pandemic — 25.4% of the population.
But, Wilkins reminded, the numbers are becoming less reflective of the actual spread.
“You’re having people doing home tests or they’re not testing,” she said; both skew the official tallies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.