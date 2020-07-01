1CHARLESTON —About 3,600 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the state continues to lift coronavirus restrictions, federal data showed Thursday.
The state’s weekly jobless aid claims have been falling slightly as businesses have reopened but are still historically high.
More than 250,000 unemployment claims have been processed in West Virginia since the pandemic forced widespread shutdowns in March. Figures released last week show the state’s unemployment rate fell about 2 percentage points to 12.9 percent in May. Nationally, 1.48 million people applied for jobless aid last week.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already eased most virus restrictions, allowing restaurants and other businesses to reopen. This month he allowed sporting events with spectators to resume and has set July 1 as the date when fairs and festivals can be held.
The governor has based his strategy on having the state’s cumulative positive test rate remain below 3 percent, backing off a previous goal of having the number of cases decline for two weeks.
At least 92 people have died from the virus in West Virginia and around 2,700 have tested positive, according to state health data. Outbreaks have recently emerged, with at least 72 cases in 11 counties linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and roughly 70 cases connected to church services in three counties.
Education officials create school
reopening surveys
2CHARLESTON — State education officials have issued three surveys to get community input for reopening schools in the fall.
The West Virginia Department of Education put the surveys on its website. The first survey is meant to gauge the impact of the school closures, the second is to get community reaction to possible reopening strategies and the third is for adult education.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice ordered school buildings closed in March. County education boards are working on creating re-entry plans, with the state education department also proposing possible scenarios.
Keyser man charged after blaze injures fireman
3CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities said last week.
The state fire marshal’s office said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March blaze.
It is unclear if Lambka has hired a lawyer. Officials said he is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.
Sponaugle concedes Democratic attorney general race
4CHARLESTON — Isaac Sponaugle conceded the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general to labor lawyer Sam Petsonk last week, capping a close race decided by fewer than 200 votes weeks after election day.
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly.
Petsonk declared victory last week as the final counties turned in results showing he pulled ahead by a 145-vote margin. He is now set to face incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the November elections.
He added, “I want to thank Delegate Sponaugle for staying true to our values as Democrats by running a respectful and honest race.’’
Morrisey ran unopposed in the GOP primary as he seeks his third term as attorney general. In 2018, Morrisey narrowly lost a U.S. Senate race against U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin by around 3 percent after President Donald Trump rallied behind the attorney general.
Morrisey has overseen several lawsuits against opioid makers that have led to multimillion dollar settlements for the state, including a $37 million deal with the massive drug distributor McKesson. Throughout the campaign, both Petsonk and Sponaugle have heavily criticized Morrisey for his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, warning that the loss of the program would be devastating to West Virginians.
Supreme Court now has an Instagram
account
5CHARLESTON — People seeking more information about the judiciary in West Virginia can now check the state Supreme Court’s new Instagram account.
The court announced this week it is adding Instagram to its social media accounts, which also include Twitter, Facebook, SmugMug, Flickr and YouTube.
Chief Justice Tim Armstead says adding the account is part of the court’s work to “ensure transparency and accountability throughout the court system.’’
Bosch pays $550,000 for role in emissions scandal
6CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received a $550,000 payment from a German firm related to a car emissions-rigging scandal, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.
Morrisey announced the payment from auto parts and technology company Bosch.
German automaker Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel emissions technology to pass U.S. smog tests. A lawsuit filed by Morrisey alleged the scheme led to false advertising because the self-described “clean diesel’’ engines actually emitted up to 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide.
Morrisey reached a $2.65 million settlement in 2018 with Volkswagen AG and its Audi and Porsche brands.
Morrisey had accused Bosch of helping to skirt state consumer protection laws through the automakers’ use of its technology. Bosch delivered millions of engine control systems that were installed on various manufacturers’ cars starting in 2008.
