I would like to address the message from Rev. Roy Knight, titled: Stop using the Bible to legalize hate. I found this disturbing in several ways. He says, “the Bible never said that being transgender is wrong. In this case God doesn’t have to say what something isn’t when He and Jesus both said what something IS. Genesis 5:2, He created them male and female, and blessed them and called them Mankind in the day they were created. Jesus said this in Matthew 19: 4. And He answered and said to them, “Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female. From a biological standpoint they said God made humans XX and XY, no in-between. Using verses comparing God being like a woman in labor or a mother bird protecting her young to gender fluidity is ridiculous. And yes, the Bible does leave some things to interpretation, such as when the Rapture will take place but the case for humans being male and female is not open for interpretation. The Bible makes it crystal clear, just as science / biology does.
He goes on to say, “Far Right Christian politicians in state nationwide are continuing to find new ways to demean transgender people.” What is “Far Right?” Someone who hears God’s word believes it and obeys it? That is the essence of Christianity. The Christian community is not demeaning anyone; rather it is trying to protect those that need protection, such as children in kindergarten and grammar school who are being subjected to how to lessons on homosexual sex. Female athletes who are having championships taken away by men who take hormones for a year and compete as a woman. Children being given puberty blockers and other treatments that will alter their lives forever. Schools and government who think parents should know nothing about what is being done to their children. The list goes on.
As a Born Again Believer I have no issues with an adult who lives as the opposite sex if they choose. I do have issues when someone tries to change what God said into something it isn’t. I also have an issue with children and women being exploited for a political agenda. The article says we are supposed to love others and I wholeheartedly agree. We aren’t supposed to love them right to HELL.
Scott Wahlberg, Capon Bridge
