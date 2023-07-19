It’s not hate

I would like to address the message from Rev. Roy Knight, titled: Stop using the Bible to legalize hate. I found this disturbing in several ways. He says, “the Bible never said that being transgender is wrong. In this case God doesn’t have to say what something isn’t when He and Jesus both said what something IS. Genesis 5:2, He created them male and female, and blessed them and called them Mankind in the day they were created. Jesus said this in Matthew 19: 4. And He answered and said to them, “Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female.  From a biological standpoint they said God made humans XX and XY, no in-between. Using verses comparing God being like a woman in labor or a mother bird protecting her young to gender fluidity is ridiculous. And yes, the Bible does leave some things to interpretation, such as when the Rapture will take place but the case for humans being male and female is not open for interpretation. The Bible makes it crystal clear, just as science / biology does.

