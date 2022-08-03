DELRAY —While Gov. Jim Justice didn’t officially categorize the damage from the July storms as an “emergency” in Hampshire County, the North River in Delray is seeing something pretty close: about 1,000 downed trees affecting the water’s flow.
At last Tuesday evening’s County Commission meeting, Commission President Brian Eglinger revealed a troubling after-effect of the high-speed winds, hail and rain of the July 12 and July 23 storms.
“I received some phone calls from several property owners in the Delray area on the North River,” Eglinger said during his Commissioner’s report at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. “There’s about a half-mile stretch there with probably close to 1,000 trees in the river. I’m making an effort with the county to do everything we can do to find some funding to at least get those trees out of the river.”
Property owners who have downed trees due to storms in their fields or on the side of their mountain have to deal with the issue themselves, but that number of trees in the river creates an environmental issue for the county.
With that number of trees in the river, there’s definitely some danger for flooding, Eglinger added.
“If we get a flash flood, there’s a potential there for the trees to dam up and make an even bigger mess,” he said. “It was kind of an isolated incident, and we had a couple isolated incidents across the county…we are making a pretty conscious effort there to see if we can get some cleanup funding.”
Davin White, communication specialist with the West Virginia Conservation Agency, commented last week that the issue certainly didn’t go over the agency’s head.
“It’s something we were notified about right away,” White said. “It definitely got our attention.”
The Conservation Agency’s role in this situation, first and foremost, White said, is “making sure the stream is flowing properly.”
The Potomac Valley Conservation District is holding a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Farm Credit in Moorefield, and Eglinger said he planned on attending to seek funding routes for cleaning up the river.
“That’s something we’ll work out with the County Commission, and make sure the stream flows properly at the same time,” White said. “The County Commission has a mission, and we have things we can do.”
