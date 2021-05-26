The Associated Press
CHARLESTON — A drug company executive testifying in a landmark trial against three large opioid distributors has continued to blame the Drug Enforcement Administration for West Virginia’s addiction epidemic, saying his company’s internal controls went beyond what regulations require.
David May, the vice president of corporate security and diversion control for the AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., testified that the company’s abuse prevention systems have gone beyond the DEA’s expectations and federal regulations, and have been improved over the years through more digital monitoring and training, according to news sources.
The testimony came in a civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. An expert witness for the county and Huntington city used data compiled by the federal government to show that pharmaceutical distributors shipped nearly 128 million doses of prescription opioids to the county from 2006 to 2014 — or more than 140 a year for every man, woman and child in the county.
The companies, in turn, say poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors.
The regulations identify a suspicious order as one of unusual quantity, one that deviates from the usual pattern or one that is frequent, May testified. There’s no set quantity that determines whether an order would be flagged, and no additional guidance on determining suspicious activity, he said.
Last week, Cabell County attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. pointed to an internal memo noting how many pills pharmacies could order without triggering an alert. The memo said a small pharmacy could order 350,000 hydrocodone or oxycodone pills a year, a medium pharmacy could order 760,000 and a large pharmacy over 1 million, the newspaper said.
AmerisourceBergen alone shipped 1.9 million and 1.5 million doses of oxycodone to McCloud Family and Drug Emporium pharmacies from 2006-2014, Cabell County attorney Mark Pifko said.
Farrell also showed Mays a 2007 letter from the DEA with instructions for wholesalers including determining whether orders are suspicious.
Similar lawsuits have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements; this is the first to be tried in a federal court. The result could have huge effects on hundreds of similar lawsuits filed across the country.
Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic until a quick response program that formed in 2017 drove the overdose rate down. But the pandemic undid much of the progress.
State to get $2.4
million for cancer prevention programs
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is set to receive $2.4 million in federal funds for cancer prevention programs.
The state’s U.S. senators announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services last week.
The money will flow to cancer control programs in the state health department.
“Far too many West Virginians have struggled through treatment or lost loved ones to cancer,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. “It’s simply heartbreaking, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made fighting cancer even more difficult because many people have delayed cancer screenings.”
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the funding carried additional significance because “West Virginia is disproportionately impacted by cancer.”
Nutrition program
to offer benefits boost
CHARLESTON — West Virginia women and children who participate in a nutrition program will receive a temporary benefit boost this summer for the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables, state health officials said.
The Women, Infants and Children program will increase the benefit amount to $35 per month for each eligible participant from July through September.
The current benefit is $9 per child, $11 for pregnant or postpartum women and $16.50 for mothers who breastfeed, the Bureau for Public Health’s office of nutrition services said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered the increase through $490 million from the American Rescue Plan.
“Investing in WIC helps address food insecurity, a critical issue faced by many West Virginia families during the COVID-19 pandemic, ” state program director Heidi Staats said. “The USDA funding more than triples the fruit and vegetable benefit to allow purchase and consumption of more canned, frozen and fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Unions challenge payroll deductions act
CHARLESTON — Labor groups say a new state law that prohibits union dues or fees from being withheld from state employee paychecks is discriminatory and was passed out of spite.
A dozen organizations filed a lawsuit last week in Kanawha County Circuit Court. The law bans the deductions unless a worker provides written consent.
The lawsuit claims the law violates equal protection and contracts clauses of the state Constitution as well as free speech protections because it discriminates against certain employees’ viewpoints.
Unions representing teachers, firefighters, police, coal miners and corrections officers were among those joining the lawsuit.
West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword said in a statement that the law “selectively and discriminately” prohibits paycheck deductions for public employees and their unions.
“It is blatant vindictiveness.”
Gov. Jim Justice, who signed the measure into law, vetoed a similar bill in 2017.
Road named for native, musician Bill Withers
BECKLEY — West Virginia native Bill Withers has been honored with a road named in his honor.
“Bill Withers Memorial Road” is the new name for Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, the state Department of Transportation said.
The musician died at the age of 81 in 2020. He is best known for writing and recording “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
The Division of Highways installed a sign last week renaming the road. The move was passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month.
“The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said in a news release. o
