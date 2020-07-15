ROMNEY — After beginning with the presentation of a plaque to Col. David M. Gee, the county commission heard from ambulance service chief of operations Terry Puffinburger and Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker at Tuesday’s meeting.
Col. Gee retired at the beginning of June after 22 years of service to the county. He came to the county from the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as commanding officer of a Marine Wing Support Group providing aviation ground support for a period in the 1990s
Gee became the county’s animal control officer back when the county lacked an animal shelter of its own. He built a shelter on his own property that was leased to the county for $1 a year until the new county shelter in Augusta opened in 2018.
In addition to furnishing Hampshire County with its first animal shelter, Gee built an adoption program described by Commissioner Bob Hott as “far beyond what most counties do,” qualifying the shelter to receive free food from PetSmart — food for which Col. Gee said the county had previously been spending $1,000 a month.
Gee’s retirement caught the commission by surprise at its May 26 meeting, and he was asked to return so they could honor him properly. Gee responded to the commissioners’ praise by saying it had been a pleasure working with them, while describing his accomplishments as a team effort.
Shoemaker reported 1 more COVID-19 case had been found, bringing the county’s total to 43 known cases, with only the most recent case still active.
Shoemaker pointed out that the county has so far avoided the spikes in cases occurring elsewhere in the state and urged continued caution, suggesting masks always be worn indoors in public places where “you don’t have complete control over social distancing — someone could come up beside you.”
Testing is being done every Tuesday morning at the hospital, for anyone who is symptomatic, has been in contact with an active case, or has returned from out-of-state travel in the past 5-14 days.
Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Chief of Operations Terry Puffinburger reported the demand for county ambulances “remains about the same,” with 215 calls to the 911 Center last month, about half of which were handled by the paid ambulance service.
Puffinburger said his staff has now moved into the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad Building, adding “everything in that station’s pretty old and has been there a long time.” The commissioners approved his request to install a new HVAC system to replace a 40-year-old furnace and provide air conditioning, at an estimated cost of $11,500, as well as a $3,567.28 system of security cameras.
The county currently has 4 ambulances in service, and has another ambulance purchased from the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad ambulance to add. Puffinburger said when this happens, he will need somewhere to store the 5th ambulance, since medication and equipment stored on ambulances are heat sensitive, so the vehicles must be garaged.
Co-Director and Emergency Management Director Brian “Tad’ Malcolm also appeared before the commission, asking to step back to part-time status, given difficulties he is facing with business and family responsibilities in addition to his county job. He would like to drop back to working 3 days a week and is not sure if the change would be temporary or permanent.
The commissioners agreed to talk it over, with Hott saying they were not in any position to make an immediate decision.
In other business, Commissioner Brian Eglinger reported working on forming a county recycling committee, members of which are to include a county commissioner, a representative of Region 8, a member of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative and a representative of a business using the county recycling center. The committee will look at different recycling options for the center, he said.
Hott reported that Central Hampshire PSD had completed installing 5 leak detection meters in Augusta, and would install another on Sunrise Summit.
The commissioners approved the appointment of Joe Pancione to the board of the Central Hampshire PSD and Roy Milleson to the Farmland Protection Board. Jason Daugherty’s term on the Farmland Protection Board was extended to January.
