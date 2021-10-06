Just be patient.
“I think by the 20th we ought to be seeing some color,” said Bill Pownell, the Division of Forestry’s regional forester in the Romney office. “I would guess the peak will be the week of the 27th.”
That’s a little later than the state Department of Tourism’s “official” fall foliage map predicts. It projects peak season to be mid-October for Hampshire and surrounding counties.
The formula for great fall color starts with cold nights — which Hampshire County hasn’t really gotten to yet — and some moisture.
“It’s not dry any more,” Pownell noted Monday. “We had the drought, but we’ve recovered from that. It ought to be fine.”
The best color scenario is a growing season with plenty of moisture, followed by a dry, cool and sunny autumn with warm days and cool, but frost-free nights, environmental biologist Jim Egenrieder has explained.
As fall progresses, cells in each tree leaf create the abscission layer, which prevents new chlorophyll from developing.
“Severe drought causes the abscission layer to form earlier and leaves often dry up or drop before they change color,” Egenrieder says. “Heavy rain and wind can cause the leaves to fall before they fully develop color.”
In layperson’s terms, Pownell has noted, day length is the trigger and a cold snap brings the color on.
That could be good news for the Potomac Eagle, which began its daily fall foliage schedule Saturday, running through Nov. 7.
The tourism train will run through the Trough at 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in October and at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.
