The spread of Covid-19 slowed enough and the weather finally cooperated enough that the high school could reopen its doors for the 1st time since Nov. 17, also a Tuesday.
“I felt like a freshman this morning, all nervous and excited,” said principal Mike Dufrene. “It’s just awesome to have them back. I was out when the buses were arriving, and everyone seemed like they were ready to get off the bus and back in the building.”
The county improved to Orange Status on the state’s 5-color map tracking the pandemic’s spread on Sunday after being the state’s only red county the previous 2 days.
That shift out of red allowed high school students to rejoin their younger brothers and sisters in class after the long, long interlude of remote instruction only.
“It feels great, blessed to be back and hopefully getting on the hardwood soon,” junior Zack Hillsaid.
The return to class meant practice could begin for the winter sports season as well Tuesday.
“It’s so great to be back on the court again with my Hampshire Trojan family,” senior basketball player Lainee Selan said. “Can’t wait to bond again with all the girls. This is where the rubber meets the road.”
Gov. Jim Justice last month ordered schools to reopen for grades 8 and under regardless of color status and for high schools to be in attendance if the status was anything but red.
Since then Hampshire has had half its younger students in class on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All students are instructed remotely on Fridays.
School would have been in session on Monday at HHS, but overnight freezing rain kept buses off the road and the entire county was on remote instruction.
With more potential winter weather on the way, Dufrene wants to make sure communication channels stay open for families, students and staff.
“We want our kids back fully,” he added. “I want to know their biggest challenges and struggles with remote (learning). We need that constant communication, at the very least once a week.”
The school board will revisit the AB schedule at next Monday’s meeting, which was postponed from this week because of the weather.
They are considering 3 options: keeping the AB schedule completely, staying AB except for students who are at risk of failing going to a 4-1 schedule (4 days in person with virtual Fridays) or picking a future date for everyone to go back to the 4-1 schedule.
