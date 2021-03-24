Enrollment decline eliminates 42 positions
The schools last week handed out 32 notices to current staffers that their positions will not be renewed for the 2021-22 year that begins July 1. In education circles, the notices are referred to as RIFs, reduction-in-force notices.
In addition, Personnel Director Sondra McKenery said, 10 more positions that are either vacant or filled by substitutes are being eliminated.
“We have lost students, so we’re downsizing,” acting Superintendent Pat Homberg said Monday.
Two weeks ago Homburg reported WVSDB’s enrollment at 94 — 51 residential and 43 day students. Of those, 58 are enrolled in the School for the Blind and 36 in the School for the Deaf.
Before the Covid pandemic, enrollment had for several years hovered in the range of 110 students, with the split between deaf and blind students more even.
But the pandemic led many parents to keep their students home for this school year. Adding to parents’ reasons was the school’s decision to reduce homegoings to once a month from once a week.
Homberg said homegoings will resume weekly next school year. She also is hoping for an increase in students attending short courses and teachers coming to campus for training — both with an eye toward increasing enrollment.
“As enrollment increases if the need arises for staff to work with the youngsters, then the position will be posted and filled,” she said. “It all hinges on the enrollment.”
Any new openings will go 1st to those who were laid off, by seniority, Homberg said.
The RIFs from last week mark the 2nd time in a decade that WVSDB has had major staff reductions.
Ten years ago, the schools had 255 employees and enrollment was around 175. But a state audit in 2010 forced the schools to send back to their home districts students who didn’t have vision or hearing noted as a disability. The move sent enrollment down and by 2016 WVSDB was reporting it had 173 employees.
The new round of reductions include 3 professional staff, 17 service personnel and 12 residential staff.
The staff reductions come amid an overhaul in the organization of the schools and the residential program.
Beginning next fall, all students 5th grade and lower will be taught in 1 building and 6th- through 12th-graders will be taught in another. This eliminates the 150 years of dividing the schools between the blind in 1 facility and the deaf in another.
In addition, all residential students will be housed at Keller Hall next year. This year they are split between Keller and Seaton halls.
McKenery said the effect of combining residence halls was minimal for the staff reductions.
“It’s really all about the declining enrollment,” she said, reiterating Homberg’s assertion.
