ST. MARYS — A former police department employee has pled guilty to lying to a federal grand jury about a program that allowed people to pay with cash and gift cards to avoid criminal sanctions, a prosecutor’s office said.
Carolyn Taylor, 40, of St. Marys pled guilty to perjury last Wednesday, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld’s office said.
The case involved the government-sanctioned “Slow Down for the Holidays” program, which allowed people charged with DUI and other offenses to avoid prosecution by giving cash, gift cards or other items of value, Ihlenfeld’s office said in a news release.
Taylor was a clerk of the St. Marys police department and helped collect donations. She was asked about her role when she testified this year.
She told grand jurors she didn’t know of anyone personally benefiting from the program and that proceeds went to charity. But investigators found she used at least one of the gift cards for herself.
Man accused of threats to posh resort
DANVILLE — A Boone County man has been arrested for allegedly making bomb threats that forced the evacuation of a posh resort, state police said Friday.
Joseph Toler, 62, of Danville, was arrested Thursday on 3 counts each of terroristic threats and false reporting of an emergency incident.
A caller to the Summers County 911 center last Saturday reported that bombs had been placed at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs and at a retirement home in Charleston. Law enforcement evacuated and searched both locations. No explosive devices were found, state police said in a statement.
Toler was being held on $75,000 bond at the South Central Regional Jail pending arraignment.
Small Business Development Center gets new director
CHARLESTON — — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced its next state director.
He is Steve Johnson, who has been with the agency for almost a decade in various roles, including business coach, network coordinator and deputy director. He also has more than 25 years of experience in small business ownership, the agency said.
Johnson is a native of Huntington and earned his bachelor’s degree at Marshall University and master’s of business administration from Wayne State College in Nebraska.
The Small Business Development Center is an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. It helps small businesses by connecting owners to programs, resources and coaches.
Justice elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board
CHARLESTON — — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board.
Justice was elected at the board’s annual meeting last week in Atlanta. He will lead the group’s 80-member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.
Justice succeeds Delaware Gov. John Carney, who served as chairman the past 2 years.
“We’re grateful for Governor Justice’s leadership and commitment to working together to improve education and opportunity for the people of West Virginia and across the 16 states in the SREB region,” SREB President Stephen L. Pruitt said.
