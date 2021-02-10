CHARLESTON — State government gets down to business today with the governor’s state of the state address tonight, a state senate that has Hampshire’s 2 representatives at the forefront and a House of Delegates with a new member representing part of the county.
Gov. Jim Justice lays out his plans for 2021 in a 7 p.m. address to a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol.
The speech is being livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Hampshire County residents can listen to it on West Virginia Public Radio stations WVDS (89.5 FM in Petersburg) or WVEP (88.9 FM in Martinsburg).
One issue that Justice is expected to address is an initiative to eliminate the personal income tax, probably over a number of years.
It’s a favorite idea of Craig Blair, the 15th-District senator who is the new state senate president. The district includes all of Hampshire County.
Blair, who spent the past 2 years chairing the Finance Committee, emphasized the goal during his acceptance speech as Senate President last month.
“Now’s the time to step on the accelerator, speed up the opportunity for change in West Virginia,” Blair said.
Blair and fellow advocates for cutting the income tax contend doing so would make West Virginia a more appealing place for people to work and live.
Their challenge is that the income tax accounts for almost $2 billion — or 43 percent — of the state’s general revenue.
That revenue must either be made up from other taxes or spending would have to decrease because the state constitution requires a balanced budget.
Blair said his goal is to increase West Virginia’s population by 400,000 over the next 10 years. In the past five years, the population has dropped by about 34,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
“We’ve been changing how we do business in West Virginia the last six years,” Blair said, describing the period after Republicans gained majorities in the Senate and House of Delegates. “The tide has changed, and it’s coming in for West Virginia.”
Last November’s elections solidified the Republican majorities in both the State Senate and the House of Delegates.
The GOP holds a 23-11 edge in the State Senate and a 77-23 advantage in the House.
The 60-day legislative session begins today rather than early January because it’s the year a governor is inaugurated. The state constitution builds in the every-4-year delay to give a new governor time to appoint a cabinet, craft a budget and prepare a state-of-the-state address before the Legislature begins.
The other senator representing Hampshire and the 15th District is Charles Trump, the Berkeley Springs attorney who was the minority leader in the House of Delegates in the early years of the 21st Century.
Trump heads the powerful judiciary committee.
Ruth Rowan begins her 8th term serving the bulk of Hampshire County in the House of Delegates 57th District.
She chairs the committee on seniors, children and family issues. She sits on the finance committee as well as health and human services and veterans affairs and homeland security.
Taking office as the 58th District delegate is George Miller of Berkeley Springs. The 58th includes the eastern end of Hampshire County.
Miller defeated longtime incumbent Daryl Cowles in the primary, then knocked off Tom Harden in the general election. Miller will sit on the committees for health and human services, banking and insurance, and small business and economic development.
“He’s going to do a good job,” Rowan predicted.
