An individual was shot this morning on Mack Road in Augusta.
The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office reported just before 9 a.m. that their deputies and first responders are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, and that Mack Road will be closed until the investigation is complete. The incident occurred in the Mack Road and St. Peter's Lane area.
"Please avoid the area," said their statement this morning. "More information will be released as it becomes available."
The Review will post updates to their website and Facebook page as they are available.
