A 100th-anniversary celebration of women gaining the right to vote is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney.
The commemorative event will pay tribute to 3 state politicians buried in Indian Mound — Gov. John J. Cornwell, state Sen. Garnett K. Kump and Delegate J. Sloan Kuykendall, who all played a role in the suffrage amendment’s passage in West Virginia.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
* * *
The Hampshire County Co-op has set a date for the 5th annual Ducks on the South Branch.
The rubber ducks will launch on Oct. 17 this year, about a month later than usual. Tickets are available at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., or Anderson’s Corner, both in Romney.
The event is a fundraiser for the co-op, which showcases local artists and artisans and provides classes and seminars.
Besides the $500 prize for the 1st duck to bob over the finish line, ticket-holders can win cash, gift certificates and works by co-op members.
The co-op is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has donated 3D printed masks to 3 regional nursing homes — E.A. Hawse in Baker, Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center, and Pendleton Manor.
In collaboration with the West Virginia National Guard, which provided the 2 patterns used to create the masks, Eastern was able to assemble and donate 150 masks using 3D printing technology.
* * *
Gas prices rose 5.7 cents a gallon last week in West Virginia in West Virginia, averaging $2.12 Sunday in Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average was unchanged from a month ago and 43.4 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average of $2.18 Sunday was up 0.8 cents in a week, down 0.5 cents in a month and down 41.1 cents in a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.