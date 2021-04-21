Adam Riggleman, Lawrence “Junior” Davey, Garett Haggerty and Calub Atkinson completed work in the Lunice Creek, North/South Mill Creek, New Creek and Patterson Creek watersheds.
Work in the South Fork and Lost River watersheds was completed by the crew from the Tygarts Valley Conservation District.
Riggleman has been with the Potomac Valley District since 2016, providing knowledge and experience that is an integral part of the maintenance program.
Davey, Haggerty and Atkinson were new to the Potomac Valley crew this year.
Potomac Valley is home to 73 of the 170 flood control dams in West Virginia maintained by Conservation Districts across the state.
All require regular inspection and maintenance in order to function properly and to comply with West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection dam safety requirements. The West Virginia Conservation Agency provides technical support by performing regular inspections of the dams, identifying maintenance issues and preparing maintenance plans to assist the districts in their efforts.
Typical work completed on the dams includes mowing, weed eating and debris removal. It can be challenging work because the terrain on many of the structures is steep and rough. Specialized slope mowers are utilized, but a lot of work must be performed by hand, which can be tedious and difficult given the site conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.