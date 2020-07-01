ROMNEY — The Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival is hanging on, staking its claim on the calendar for this fall, even with closings and cancellations sweeping the region due to the global pandemic.
The 2020 Festival in Romney is currently scheduled for Sept. 11-13, and Joanne Snead, who’s planning the festival, is taking the uncertainty as it comes.
“It may be very limited; we don’t really know what we’ll be able to have or not have,” she explained. “One of the things we plan to do is to contact Stephanie Shoemaker [Hampshire County Health Department director] and talk with her about how to make sure everyone can be as safe as possible,” explained Snead.
Snead also noted that many of the festival’s participants are older, and therefore might be a little more concerned about the spread of the disease than the younger folks. Snead said that masks would most likely be encouraged at the event.
Musicians and groups that have been set to perform at the festival might be asked if they’d be willing to perform outdoors instead of indoors, and the dance exhibition is still up in the air as well.
“The puppeteers have not been able to practice,” Snead added. “It’s a lot to think about.”
There are still elements of the festival that Snead said she’s pretty sure will remain: local artists who will showcase and sell their work, a recycling group, the environmental protection group, etc.
“I think we’ll have enough to have something,” Snead said hopefully.
This event is still in its early years, with 2020’s festival bringing in the 3rd year. Snead said the plan is to grow the event year by year, and she was proud of how last fall’s festival turned out.
“It was a lot of fun,” she recalled. “We’ve been adding to it and we’re really excited about it. We can still have enough for people to come and have a good time, and also keep each other safe.”
