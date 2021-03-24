Free assistance for West Virginia residents aged 60 and over on tax or other legal issues is available at 800–229-5068, the West Virginia Senior Legal Aid hotline.
The agency says help might be more important than ever this year for seniors who missed out on the 1st 2 rounds of Covid-19 relief funds but who think they were eligible.
To qualify for the full relief payment, each adult recipient’s 2019 federal adjusted gross income had to be $75,000 or less – or $150,000 or less for a married couple.
The 1st relief provided $1,200 per adult and $500 per dependent 16 and under in a household.
The 2nd payment was $600 per adult and $600 per dependent 16 and younger.
Over the qualifying income levels, the payments were reduced on a prorated basis up to a cut-off point.
Most eligible Americans received their funds electronically via their checking or savings account. Others were mailed checks.
But some did not receive one or both of the government payments, mainly because of missing address or banking information.
Anyone who missed a payment can still receive the funds by filing their 2020 federal income tax return and claiming a Recovery Rebate Credit. Each credit is the same amount as the missing stimulus payment.
Even if no federal tax is owed, a 2020 return must be filed in order to use the Recovery Rebate Credit to claim a refund for the missing amount.
Anyone can check on whether a payment was issued to them by using the Internal Revenue Service website’s special tool called Get My Payment. If IRS records show a payment was already sent, a follow up Payment Trace request can be made.
