JUNCTION — A Burlington man was found dead after crews responded to a “suspicious” fire in Junction on Saturday.
The Hampshire County 911 Center received a call at about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon regarding a “suspicious house fire,” reported the West Virginia State Police, on Larian Drive in the Windy Acres subdivision in Junction, just north of Route 50.
Romney Fire and EMS responded to the call, along with Springfield Fire and EMS, Mineral County fire companies, Burlington, Moorefield, Fountain and New Creek.
Trooper S.W. Rigsby from the State Police also responded, and was made aware by the Romney Fire Company that there was a deceased man in the residence that they’d located after the fire had been extinguished.
The man, Jeffrey Boyd, 57, appeared to have a gunshot wound upon discovery.
The State Police crime scene team was deployed to the scene to conduct further investigation, along with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and Medical Examiner Chris Gwinn.
The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be available as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.