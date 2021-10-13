Council member drives to identify Romney’s addresses
Her goal?
See how residents are complying with the town’s 2-year-old ordinance requiring visible street numbers.
Her mission?
“It saves lives,” O’Brien asserts.
Romney’s first responders — the rescue squad, fire company and police agree.
“It delays services sometimes minutes when seconds count,” Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said. “It is a major issue in the county not only in the city.”
Romney Rescue Chief Donnie Smith agrees the problem of small, hidden or missing numbers is widespread.
“I would say on average only about 50% are clearly marked and large enough to see from the road way,” he said.
O’Brien pegs compliance a little higher.
She said 90% of the residences in Romney are in compliance with the March 2019 ordinance.
But, she notes, “Over 130 residences do not meet the display requirements outlined.”
The ways to not meet the ordinance are many.
“Have a number missing, shrubs or decorations in the way, not visible due to distance from the street, numbers are too small,” O’Brien lists.
They’re all in the ordinance.
The point is to have street numbers large enough for a police officer or fire crew to see from the street.
For a house that means numbers at least 3 inches high on the front or entrance, visible from the road. If the house is set back from the street, the number has to be at the street.
For businesses and apartment buildings, the size is larger — 6 inches and on the side of the building facing the road.
Noncompliance can have consequences that haven’t kicked in yet in Romney.
After being notified of the requirement, a property owner has 30 days to comply or face a fine of $50 a month.
O’Brien said she hopes her effort gets some property owners taking action.
“I’m anticipating some people are going to get out there and straighten their letters, trim their shrubs or so on,” she said.
The consequences could be costly, not just in fines, but in lives lost.
