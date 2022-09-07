CAPON BRIDGE — The Friends of the Cacapon River is sponsoring a Potomac River Guided Float this Saturday, Sept. 10.
The group has opened registration to anyone wanting to paddle the river with the excellent guide, Mike Dudash. Starting at Snyder’s Landing in Sharpsburg, Md. at 9:30 a.m., paddlers will launch at 10 a.m. for a beautiful journey along the Potomac River to Shepherdstown.
Limited to 25 paddlers, preregistration is required online at cacaponriver.org. The cost is $15 per person or $45 per person with a boat provided.
“Mike Dudash is an incredibly knowledgeable guide who is also wonderfully entertaining,” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “So here’s a great opportunity for folks to experience the river environment and learn some too.”
The event is part of the ongoing Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper and Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust.
The initiative aims to focus attention on water quality issues and engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. For more information, go to any of the sponsoring organizations’ Facebook pages or websites, or email tim@cacaponriver.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.