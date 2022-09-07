Float

A guided river experience with Mike Dudash

CAPON BRIDGE — The Friends of the Cacapon River is sponsoring a Potomac River Guided Float this Saturday, Sept. 10.

The group has opened registration to anyone wanting to paddle the river with the excellent guide, Mike Dudash. Starting at Snyder’s Landing in Sharpsburg, Md. at 9:30 a.m., paddlers will launch at 10 a.m. for a beautiful journey along the Potomac River to Shepherdstown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.