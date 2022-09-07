One of the newest 4-H clubs in the county is trotting along smoothly as it gallops toward its 1-year anniversary.
The Hampshire Hoofbeats 4-H club is a growing group of folks who are passionate about horses, and in the nearly-1-year of its existence, they’ve sure been busy.
Crystal Rothgeb of Shanks is the club’s leader, and she said the backstory around starting the club was fairly straightforward.
“My kids, as well as some of their friends, enjoy riding horses,” she said simply. “I wanted to create a group of peers with the same interests for them and any others that may have interest.”
The club officially started Oct. 1, 2021, and since then has took off at a quick canter. They even had a horse show in July – the 1st one in 7 years – which Rothgeb said was a lot of work, but a positive experience overall for the kids. The club paired up with the WVU Extension office for the small show, and saw a pretty big turnout.
Right now, the club has 22 members, but is open to families who want to sign their kids up. It’s more than simply riding, Rothgeb said.
“It’s a mix of everything. Last year, we had a hoof clinic with a farrier to learn about why it is important to take care of our horses’ hooves and how to care for them, a clinic on groundwork,” she described, “we did activities on the anatomy of our equine friends, we had (demonstrations) on English and western riding…as well as holiday parties, fundraisers and volunteer activities.”
So, overall, it’s been a busy year for the Hampshire Hoofbeats.
Rothgeb added that the club is also hoping to do an additional fall show in the upcoming months, as well as adding a roping clinic and a health and wellness clinic to the docket – and she said she’d like some of the clinics to even be open to the public.
“We are still learning,” she admitted. “I’m hopeful it will get better each year.”
She emphasized that it really has been a community effort to get the club off the ground, especially by way of finding places for the club to meet and borrow facilities for club use.
Crystal Valley Ranch has been a big support, as well as Zoar Baptist Church – who has been a big help opening their facility to the club during the winter months. SK Equine has also offered their facilities to the club once a month free of charge.
“We have had a lot of support from the community,” Rothgeb said. “Our meetings tend to move around.” She added that the club also uses the Hampshire County fairgrounds in Augusta as much as they can when the weather cooperates, and she expressed gratitude toward Punkin Oates and the Augusta Ruritans.
“The Ruritans gave us money to spruce up the arena and open it back up,” she explained.
Rothgeb’s own kids, Jacob and Lilyanna, are involved in the Hampshire Hoofbeats club; Jacob has an OTTB (off-track-thoroughbred) named Tink, and Lilyanna has a quarter horse pony named Lil’ Bit. Not all of the kids who are in the club have horses, though, Rothgeb said. Several parents and club volunteers bring extras, and “when we don’t have enough, our kids are great about sharing theirs.”
The community support is necessary to keep the club going, and there’s a group of passionate people who keep the Hoofbeats strong, including Barbara Havins from Nighthawk Miniatures in Levels, as well as Aaron Cox and Jennie Cousins.
“Barbara and Jennie don’t even have children in the group,” Rothgeb said. “but without them, I would have been lost.”
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Hampshire Hoofbeats 4-H club can sign up at https://4h.zsuite.org/ (a 4-H enrollment portal) or contact Rothgeb either through Facebook or at 304-813-1332.
