This afternoon Gov. Jim Justice announced that low-contact outdoor youth sports can resume practice on June 8. In addition middle school and high school sports can start that day as well.
Fans and spectators will be allowed to attend youth events and equestrian events starting on June 22, provided there is appropriate social distancing.
On Saturday swimming pools, bowling alleys, limited video lottery, pool halls, roller rinks and other places of indoor amusement, as well as spas and massage businesses will be reopening.
The current death total in the state remained at 74.
