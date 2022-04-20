SUNRISE SUMMIT — It’s no secret that Hampshire County Emergency Services is looking for more people, and they’re working with high school students to try to bridge that gap.
At a school board meeting a month ago, the board approved a “clinical affiliation” between Hampshire High School and HCESA.
In simple terms, that means that students who take the emergency services class at HHS are partnering with the organization to get some hands-on training and experience.
“(This) is actually what I’ve wanted to do since the inception of HCESA,” said HCESA director Brian “Tad” Malcolm. “Those kids ride on our ambulances when they’re available…most of them are running weekly.”
Right now, there are 4 students in the class taught by Tina Lee, and Malcolm said when the students graduate, they’ll “come out being a certified EMT.”
While the partnership is young, Lee said it’s going well so far.
“Each student must complete 10 ride-along experiences,” she explained. “It’s good for the school, and it’s good for the agency…they’re doing a sort of unofficial job interview as they work with these kids.”
Each student works with what Malcolm called a “preceptor,” which is basically an EMT who oversees them and guides them throughout their experience. The students shadow them, and their preceptor makes sure the students are following proper protocol. In the process, the students learn how to do patient assessments, how they talk to a patient, and how to document all information correctly.
The partnership was approved through HCESA, the school board and the county commission, and Lee said that now that it has been approved, they won’t have to revisit it. The program is off and running.
“The kids are liking it…it’s working really well,” Lee said, adding that the current students in the program will be finished by May 4, and will then demonstrate skills as a part of the licensure process.
Hampshire County EMS needs people. That’s a commonly known fact, and Malcolm said that working with the high school is a good way to try to foster that connection with students who may be looking for a direction or a passion, especially once they leave school.
“Hopefully at some point, if they want to stay and work in the county, they could get a job,” Malcolm said about the students in the program.
Lee added that she wants the program to grow every year.
“We have opportunities in this area,” she said. “They can live and work in their own community, and they can be ready after they graduate.
