Shrout on the road to recovery from vehicle fire injuries
Something as simple as clicking on a turn signal resulted in a life-threatening scenario for Pam Shrout a couple weeks ago – her car caught fire with her in it.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Shrout on the road to recovery from vehicle fire injuries
Something as simple as clicking on a turn signal resulted in a life-threatening scenario for Pam Shrout a couple weeks ago – her car caught fire with her in it.
She was driving home, said her mother, Pastor Brenda Combs, when she flipped her turn signal on and the car caught fire.
“Flames were coming out from under the steering wheel…her blouse, pants and her coat all caught fire,” Brenda said. Shrout managed to pull the car over on Route 50, get her seatbelt off and find a patch of mud, which allowed her to put out the fire on her person.
The car was completely destroyed, Brenda said.
“The only thing left of the car is the frame,” she said. “Her cellphone, her purse, everything burnt up.”
Shrout took her boots off and walked home, about a mile or more, with burns on both her legs and hands, as well as her stomach.
She’s been in the ICU burn unit in Washington, D.C. since, undergoing several surgeries and skin grafts.
She’s in a lot of pain, said Shrout’s dad, Pastor Bob Combs.
“She’s a lucky girl,” he remarked.
Brenda added, “The good Lord was there with her.”
The road to recovery for Shrout is going to be a long one. She still has at least two surgeries to go, Brenda said, and may remain in the hospital for a few more weeks.
Even after she’s released from the hospital, she’ll have to go back and forth to the burn center every 10 days.
“She’s going to be off work for a good while,” Brenda said.
The Slanesville Ruritan Club is sponsoring a benefit dinner for Shrout this Friday. Shrout’s daughter, Kiersten Alderman with Bent River Trading Company in Capon Bridge, is donating items from her store for auction, as well as some of her vendors in an effort to raise money for Shrout’s recovery.
The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and is a country ham dinner, complete with mac and cheese, vegetables, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is a $10 donation – $5 for kids – and all funds will help Shrout with her medical expenses.
Alderman has been extremely active on social media following her mother’s accident, posting an Amazon Wishlist on Facebook full of items needed for when her mother comes home from the hospital. Many of the items are soaps and cleaning products, such as Clorox wipes, paper towels, bathroom cleaner and Lysol products.
“When we get home, it will be important to come home to a clean and germ-free house, and having extra supplies so we don’t have to leave so often,” Alderman posted. “She will be in recovery for about a year.”
Recovery will likely be mental as well as physical.
“One of the most dangerous things I worry about is the fear she’s going to have getting in a vehicle from now on,” Bob said. “Every time, I’m sure she’ll think about this.”
He added that the community has been with Shrout every step of the way since the accident, and he’s grateful for them.
“I’d just like to bless the county,” he said. “It’s just amazing what the people in our county can do. I just want to thank everyone.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.