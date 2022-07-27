KEYSER — As Highland Arts Unlimited prepares to recognize 50 years of bringing arts and music to the region, members took time to celebrate Charles Whitehill, one of the founding members.
Whitehill is stepping down as president, a position he has held many times since his 1st appointment.
In 1973, a group of Keyser area residents who were interested in bringing cultural programs to the area met with James Andrews, director of the West Virginia Arts and Humanity Council.
In that 1st meeting were Whitehill, chairman of the music department at Potomac State College and Elizabeth Atwater, professor of journalism and speech at PSC, and a member of the West Virginia Arts and Humanities Council appointed by the governor.
Andrews named Whitehill acting president/coordinator to organize the group to foster arts in the area with support from the West Virginia Arts Council.
It was a Sunday afternoon in May 1973, when 30 local people met in the arts wing of the new Church-McKee Arts Center, where the board still meets, to organize what has become Highland Arts Unlimited Inc.
The name was chosen to represent all those in the region interested in the arts including those from Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, and Pendleton counties in West Virginia, as well as parts of western Maryland.
In addition to working to bring talented artists and musicians to the area, Whitehill encouraged local musicians to continue their love of performing as he founded the PSC Community Band and the PSC Community Jazz Ensemble, serving as leader until his retirement and then continuing as a member.
“I am truly honored for your thoughtfulness,” said Whitehill as members of the board and guests gathered in his honor. “I’ve not been president of Highland Arts for 50 years, although it seems like it at times to me.”
The presidency has included several through the years including: T. Warner Lowry, Leonard Withers, Edith Ludwick, John Stephens, Dorothy Stephens, Michele Niland, Becky Whitehill and Shirley Hackworth.
“There are a few of people who are not on the board who have helped: Ronda Wertman, who has done an excellent job with our publicity, Jeff Helmick, donated his time, and Scott Brooks, who does the sound, a paid position. We couldn’t have done this without the extra help,” Whitehill added.
Whitehill shared how one of the most important jobs of the president is to make the performers feel comfortable. This goes beyond food and drinks, he added stressing the importance of providing the best sound and lighting possible.
“I have only been thrown out of the auditorium once in my tenure, when the performers violated the contract,” said Whitehill. “When I persisted on correcting things, an augment ensued and I was given the choice to do the show or not. Shirley Hackworth saved the day and I left the auditorium and went home.”
“My hope is that we keep Highland Arts going for many years and that we can give our full effort to helping our new president, Katrina Westfall, overcome any adversities,” he added of his successor.
Westfall, while presenting Whitehill with an award commemorating his lifelong service to Highland Arts said, “I could never fill his shoes, but I hope to make him proud.”
As the 50th season kicks off Highland Arts Unlimited is anticipating creation of a mural celebrating years of programming, that will created be on the side of Dan James law office on Main Street.
This year’s performances get underway Aug.18 with the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drums.
In a special performance, returning to Keyser will be the Jim Miltenberger Jazz Ensemble performing “Beethoven to the Beatles” at 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
“Tied Up in Knotts,” featuring Don Knotts’ daughter is set for Oct. 23 and West Virginia’s own Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will perform his Christmas Show on Dec. 4.
The season will conclude with the Peabody Ragtime Ensemble next April 23.
