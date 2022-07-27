Highland Arts

Charles Whitehill is retiring as president of Highland Arts Unlimited, passing duties onto Katrina Westfall.

KEYSER — As Highland Arts Unlimited prepares to recognize 50 years of bringing arts and music to the region, members took time to celebrate Charles Whitehill, one of the founding members.

Whitehill is stepping down as president, a position he has held many times since his 1st appointment.

