ROMNEY — An exhibit that helps visitors learn to spot drugs and paraphernalia is visiting Hampshire County until May 20.
“Hidden in Plain Sight” is a trailer set up like a bedroom to show how drugs and related items can be concealed — from broken pens to soda bottles.
It is at Mountaineer Mental Health, 285 W. Birch Lane in Romney through next Friday. The exhibit is open to walk-in visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 14. It is open other times by appointment. To schedule a visit, call 304-359-2380.
Mountaineer Mental Health is partnering with the Ontrack Anti-Drug Coalition to sponsor the visit. The mental health provider is pitching it to parents, teachers and “anyone with youth and teens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.