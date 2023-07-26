Eastern dinner

The dinner at the end of June

FISHER – The Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation held the annual farm-to-table dinner at the Misty Mountain Event Barn on June 28—garnering $27,000 in support from attendees through the evening’s activities to support students and scholarships at Eastern.

The farm-to-table dinner celebrates the unique traditions surrounding food and agriculture in West Virginia, from the production and preparation to the stories surrounding it. This event also highlights the story of the local producers, the land, the food and the culture of the Potomac Highlands while supporting the growth and development of Eastern and its students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.