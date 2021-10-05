Covid update

This morning, the Hampshire County Health Department announced 3 more Covid related deaths. The deceased include an 81-year-old man from Romney, a 64-year-old man from Bloomery, and a 57-year-old man from Augusta. All 3 men were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. This brings the Hampshire County total to 47 Covid-19 related deaths. As of today, there are 7 new cases, 75 active cases, 8 hospitalizations, 47 deaths and 2,986 positive confirmed cases.

