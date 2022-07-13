ROCKET CENTER — Northrop Grumman Corp. is adding a 113,000-square-foot facility to produce missiles at its ABL campus just west of Short Gap.
When completed in 2024, the “missile integration facility” will have the capacity to support production of up to 600 strike missiles per year, the company announced last week.
Production won’t be limited to just 1 type of missile.
“They are going to make 3 new missiles for an upcoming project for the military,” Randy Crane, president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, told the Cumberland Times-News. “It’s a pretty big project.”
Northrop Grumman said the new facility is designed to increase its capacity within the defense industrial base to ensure delivery of current and future weapons to meet warfighter needs.
Mary Petryszyn, president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, called it “a factory of the future,” designed to affordably produce high numbers of missiles.
“Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translate into the rapid deployment of capability into the field,” she said.
Crane said Northrop Grumman is ramping up production to replenish U.S. stockpiles being shared with Ukraine.
Although Northrop Grumman didn’t provide an estimate of jobs being created, the facility is expected to bring more engineering and manufacturing jobs to the area.
In addition, Crane said, some Northrop Grumman suppliers are talking about moving to the area.
“That is great news, and it continues the expansion,” Crane said. “It has a trickle-down effect.”
Defense contractor Northrop Grumman purchased ABL owner Orbital-ATK at the end of 2017 for $9.2 billion.
Just 2-and-a-half years earlier, in early 2015 ATK, short for Alliant Technologies, merged its aerospace and defense operations with Orbital Sciences Corporation creating Orbital ATK.
ABL was founded in 1944 on the site of a former Army munitions plant. It became a Navy asset a few years later and in 1946 Hercules Powder Co. began operating it.
ATK had run ABL since acquiring original manager Hercules in 1995. At the time, ATK was a division of Honeywell, which spun off the defense business in 1998.
In April 2019, Northrop Grumman committed to bringing 500 jobs to the 1,628-acre ABL campus on the Potomac River just 22 miles north of Romney.
ABL’s 1,300 employees make it the 3rd-largest manufacturing employer in West Virginia. The laboratory manufactures advanced composite structures for the F-22 Raptor and other aerospace projects.
