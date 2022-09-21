Celebrating the 50th year of Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU), the James Miltenberger Jazz Ensemble’s “Beethoven to the Beatles” is coming to the region for one show only at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.
“I am so pleased to open the 50th season for you. I remember the opening 50 years ago for you. That was a solo recital. I have no memory of what pieces I played,” James Miltenberger said of his inaugural performance for HAU.
Joining him this time are alumnae or teachers from WVU,who play a variety of music, ranging from Bach to bebop to bluegrass to the Beatles.
“Much of what we do relies on spontaneity,” says Miltenberger of the group’s selections.
Miltenberger serves as instructor of piano, piano repertoire and jazz piano at WVU. He received his DMA and Master’s degree from the Eastman School of Music and his Bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.
He has performed extensively as a soloist throughout the United States, Europe and Japan. His solo appearances with various orchestras include performances at Carnegie Hall and with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
He is the founder and pianist of the Miltenberger Jazz Quartet and was soloist with Percussion ‘80 of WVU. Miltenberger has been active as a composer and arranger for various WVU ensembles, including Percussion ‘80, the Mountaineer marching band and the jazz ensembles.
He is a Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) adjudicator at the state, regional, and national levels and recipient of the Outstanding Teacher Award at WVU.
Other members touring with Miltenberger include Keith Jackson, trombone, dean of the College of Creative Arts at WVU, and Curtis Johnson, an internationally known saxophonist and Yana Tyulkova, his wife.
Barbara Green is Miltenberger’s daughter, Scott Green her husband, and Lillian Green, is his granddaughter. She is a nationally known string artist, who emphasizes alternative styles.
Kevin Lloyd, drummer, is a Cumberland native currently serving as band director at Linganore High School in Frederick, Md.
Tickets for the performance are $25 and can be purchased at the door or on Eventbrite.com.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Special requirements can be arranged for persons with disabilities with advanced notice, by calling 304-788-9465.
For tickets and information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
The Highland Arts season will continue with “Tied Up in Knotts” featuring Don Knotts’ daughter Karen Knotts at 3 p.m., Oct. 23 and West Virginia’s own Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will be returning to Keyser for his Christmas Show at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.
This year’s programs are dedicated to Dr. Charles Whitehill for his many years of service to Highland Arts Unlimited, Inc.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.