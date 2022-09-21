Highland arts

The James Miltenberger Jazz Ensemble

Celebrating the 50th year of Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU), the James Miltenberger Jazz Ensemble’s “Beethoven to the Beatles” is coming to the region for one show only at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.

 “I am so pleased to open the 50th season for you.  I remember the opening 50 years ago for you.  That was a solo recital.  I have no memory of what pieces I played,” James Miltenberger said of his inaugural performance for HAU.

