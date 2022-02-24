Judge Carter Williams is facing a new charge of judicial misconduct after a pair of shoplifting incidents at the Moorefield Walmart came to light.
The Judicial Investigation Commission charged Williams on Feb. 14 with violating 5 points of the Code of Judicial Conduct and 3 points of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.
The charging documents allege that on Aug. 18 of last year — after he was already under investigation for misconduct stemming from a July traffic stop — Williams checked himself out at the Moorefield Walmart without paying for roughly 10 items.
The matter was resolved in the following days by Williams paying for the items.
When the Judicial Investigation Commission was finally informed of the incident on Feb. 10, it quickly found out that Williams had been involved in a similar situation at Walmart a year before.
On July 21, 2020, the charges contend, he self-checked out at the same Walmart, chatting with another person during the process, and walked off with $300 worth of merchandise.
Again, he later paid for the items. Walmart did not press criminal charges in either instance.
The new charges resulted in a hearing of the Judicial Review Board that had been scheduled for this Wednesday (Feb. 23) being postponed. The new filing was only publicly disclosed Wednesday.
Williams has 30 days to respond to the charges. A hearing on the case is likely to occur in June.
