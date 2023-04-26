INWOOD — This year’s dedication paid off for the band students at Hampshire High School as they earned “Superior Ratings” from each judge at the Region IX Concert Festival.
Schools from across the Eastern Panhandle region gathered at Musselman High School earlier this month to perform in front of judges who gave each band scores based on their performance.
Each school performed two pieces chosen by the school’s band director, and HHS band teacher William Nose picked “Shaker Variants” by Elliot Del Borgo and “North Star Overture” by John O’Reilly.
“It takes quite a bit of preparation,” Nose said.
The band members started practicing around January. Many chose to take their instruments home to practice independently in addition to their afterschool and daily in-school practice.
The ratings are “a testament to their dedication,” Nose said, noting the excitement felt by the students in learning that “all that extra work” paid off.
Nose invites the community to support the county’s music programs by attending Hampshire County Schools concerts. Hampshire High School Band’s upcoming Spring Concert is on May 9, 7 p.m., at the HHS auditorium. o
